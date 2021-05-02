FIRST ALERT DAY today for strong afternoon storms, another alert day for Tuesday as well

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got the chance of some strong storms today and Tuesday making them both alert days!
- First Alert today for afternoon storms that may contain gusty wind and downpours.
- Storms arrive this afternoon, with gusty winds and downpours expected.
- Tuesday is an alert day for afternoon strong thunderstorms.
- There’s a few showers possible with some thunder Wednesday as a cold front moves through.
- Cooler weather arrives to end the week and start the weekend.
Humidity is surging into the Midlands this morning and will continue to do so throughout the day. Expect a warm and humid day. With the heat and humidity and temperatures reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon, expect a 60% chance of some showers and storms. Hail and high winds are our primary threats with these storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2 of 5. Be on the lookout for strong storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Today is an alert day.
Tuesday is also an alert day as another shortwave approaches from the west. Some models are rather robust in bringing some stronger cells by the afternoon hours. Right now it looks like a 60% chance of showers and storms. There will be plenty of heat and humidity as highs reach the upper 80s and some locations approaching 90. Morning lows are around 67.
Wednesday a cold front sweeps through the region and brings a 40% chance of a few showers and some thunder as well. Drier air will be moving in behind it and winds will gust up to around 25mph. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.
Thursday we have cooler temps in the morning with lows down into the mid 50s. Highs reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. There’s only a 20% chance of a few showers.
High pressure builds over the area Friday and lows dip down into the low 50s in the morning with highs reaching the mid 70s by the afternoon.
- First Alert Today: Showers and Storms, with gusty winds 60% Chance . Highs in the mid 80s
- First Alert Tuesday: 60% Chance for showers and storms with highs near 87.
- Wednesday: Storms Around. 40% Chance. Highs in the mid 80s.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
- Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.
