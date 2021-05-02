FIRST ALERT DAY today for strong afternoon storms, another alert day for Tuesday as well

Humidity is surging into the Midlands this morning and will continue to do so throughout the day. Expect a warm and humid day. With the heat and humidity and temperatures reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon, expect a 60% chance of some showers and storms. Hail and high winds are our primary threats with these storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk of severe weather, which is level 2 of 5. Be on the lookout for strong storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Today is an alert day.