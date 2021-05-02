Clemson Sweeps No. 4 Louisville With 15-5 Win

Cooper Bowman, Henry Davis and Lucas Dunn all hit solo homers in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first inning, Clemson responded with five runs, keyed by four consecutive singles, including run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Adam Hackenberg, and Davis Sharpe’s three-run homer, his third of the year. Grice, who was 4-for-4 with two walks, hit another run-scoring single in the second inning, then the Cardinals scored an unearned run after an error in the top of the third inning.