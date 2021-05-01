3 teens charged with murder in shooting death of Sanaa Amenhotep

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an 18-year-old and two juveniles in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep.
Treveon Nelson and the two minors have been charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The names of the juveniles, a male and a female, will not be released because they are under the age of 18.
“This is a complex and multilayered investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Over the past few days, we talked a lot with the two minors as we were searching for Nelson. Based on information from those interviews, detectives determined there was probable cause to arrest the teens. Nelson was arrested in this case as soon as we found him Friday evening.”
Nelson and the two minors are accused of fatally shooting Amenhotep in a field in the 500 block of Rish Road in Leesville on April 5.
According to reports, the three suspects lured Amenhotep from her home in Richland County and held her in a stolen vehicle as they traveled to Leesville.
“The suspects knew Sanaa and they all know each other,” Koon said. “We’re glad we have all three of them in custody and charged are a lot of interviews, an extensive search, and invaluable help from other agencies.”
Nelson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after his bond was denied Saturday.
Nelson is also being charged by the Springdale Police Department for criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with an incident that occurred on April 25.
The minor male is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The minor female is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SLED, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, and the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office assisted LCSD with this case.
