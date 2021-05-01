SCHP: One killed, two injured in two-vehicle collision on US 521

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died and two people have been injured following a two-vehicle collision on US 521 in Sumter County.
The accident occurred around 2 a.m. near Charles Jackson Street.
Officials say a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane of US 521 when it stuck a 2008 Mazda6 head-on.
The Chevy Silverado then left the roadway and overturned.
The driver of the Mazda6 was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was transported from the scene to an area hospital.
The driver of the Chevy Silverado was also transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
