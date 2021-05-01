Mukuamu Selected by Dallas in the Sixth Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 43rd pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 227th pick overall in the 2021 draft.
At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Bossier City, La. product measured in with a height of 6-4 1/8 and weighing 212 pounds. He posted a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 9-11 and bench pressed 225 pounds 13 times.
Mukuamu becomes the fourth Gamecock selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn (1st round - Carolina), linebacker Ernest Jones (3rd round - Los Angeles Rams) and wide receiver Shi Smith (6th round - Carolina). Mukuamu is also the 31st Gamecock defensive back selected in the NFL Draft and the 16th since 2002.
