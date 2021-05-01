Jones Selected by Rams in the Third Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Jones becomes the second Gamecock selected so far in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn who was selected No. 8 overall in the first round by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. He’s the 36th South Carolina player picked in the draft since 2010 and the 206th overall in program history. Jones is the highest Gamecock linebacker drafted since John Abraham was selected with the 13th overall pick in the first round by the New York Jets in 2000.