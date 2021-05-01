Jones Selected by Rams in the Third Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina junior linebacker Ernest Jones was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 40th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. He was the 103rd pick overall in the 2021 draft.
At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Waycross, Ga. native measured in at 6-1 1/2 and 230 pounds. He posted a 38 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 10-6 and bench pressed 225 pounds 19 times while running a 4.69 hand-held timed 40-yard dash.
Jones becomes the second Gamecock selected so far in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn who was selected No. 8 overall in the first round by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. He’s the 36th South Carolina player picked in the draft since 2010 and the 206th overall in program history. Jones is the highest Gamecock linebacker drafted since John Abraham was selected with the 13th overall pick in the first round by the New York Jets in 2000.
