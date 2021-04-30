Woman wanted in connection with theft at thrift store in Swansea

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The Swansea Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a woman wanted for stealing from a thrift store.
The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on April 29.
Officials say the woman stole items from Moore Junk on the 300 block of North Church Street.
Anyone with information about this incident or the woman’s identity is urged to contact the Swansea Police Department at 1-803-568-3366.
