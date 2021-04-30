Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Columbia church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center will soon host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a church in Columbia that will accept walk-ins and appointments.
The clinic will take place Thursday, May 6 at Bible Way Church from noon to 4 p.m. The clinic will happen at the church’s A.C. Jackson Wellness Center at 2508 Atlas Road.
LexMed will administer the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. Everyone who gets vaccinated will also receive an appointment for their second dose in three weeks.
Anyone can walk in to get the vaccine during the clinic. If someone would rather reserve a specific time, they may register by clicking or tapping here, or by calling 803-739-3363.
