Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne introduced in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WYFF) - Former Clemson football players Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne made history Thursday night when both were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The duo became the first QB/RB duo from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the Common Draft era.
“I’m excited that I’m here and officially a part of the team,” Lawrence said. “It’s kind of a weird period. You’re on a team your whole life, then you have this period before the draft where you’re working to get better but you’re not part of a team. I miss that. So, I’m just excited for that.”
Jacksonville introduced both players in a press conference on Friday afternoon.
“It feels like home,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to get settled in quick.”
Lawrence had never been to Jacksonville before.
“Obviously, you don’t know a place until you get there. It’s been special since I’ve been here today. I’m excited to learn more about it and to be a part of the community,” Lawrence said.
The former Tigers quarterback also thinks Jacksonville is the perfect fit for him.
“I’m not really accustomed to a big city. I grew up in a small town. Clemson’s a small town. Jacksonville is technically a big city land-wise, but it’s nice coming here. It’s kind of familiar in a way sizewise and kind of what I’m used to. So, it’s cool.”
Etienne said he wanted to play for the Jags because he knew Lawrence was going to Jacksonville.
“You’d be crazy not to want to play with Trevor Lawrence. I definitely wanted to be with Trev, I feel as if..it brings me that sense of normalcy..just can’t wait to do big things here.”
Lawrence said it was a pleasant surprise to see the Jags select Etienne with the 25th pick of the draft.
“I had no idea who we were going to take then got a text right before it went on TV that we were picking Travis. I was like, I didn’t even know we were going to take a running back. It was awesome. Like I said, it just makes it special I got someone to come with me from Clemson and it’s just awesome.”
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.