S.C. fire chief resigns after ‘insensitive’ Facebook post

I want to apologize to you, the members of McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department, for the recent controversy caused by my post on social media. I realize this has placed our department in a poor light and continues to cause mistrust and controversy within the community we all serve. I feel, in the best interest of trying to heal the rift caused by my actions, between this department and its community, I need to step down from serving as Chief and from any other leadership positions within the department. I hope you accept my resignation in the spirit I render it. I sincerely want the relationship with our community restored to one of trust along with their acceptance and support of our service on their behalf. My resignation will become effective immediately on the receipt of this letter by President Rallings.