Prisma Health moves COVID-19 vaccination site from Gamecock Park to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is moving its COVID-19 vaccination site from Gamecock Park to Colonial Life Arena.
The move is designed to help accommodate the summer temperatures.
The last day for the drive-thru site at Gamecock Park is Saturday, May 1. The Colonial Life Arena vaccination site will open 8 a.m., Wednesday, May 5.
People who received first-dose vaccinations at Gamecock Park were given instructions on the change and how to get their second shot at the new location. The new site will also have new operating hours to help those who work past 5 p.m..
The vaccination site will be open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday thru Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m..
People can continue to register for their vaccinations directly through myChart at PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or call Prisma Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-2-PRISMA.
South Carolina National Guardsmen and staff will be outside to direct those arriving on where to park. Shuttles to the door will also be available.
For more information about Prisma Health’s vaccination process and its vaccination sites, visit PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.