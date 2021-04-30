My Take: Girl Scouts clean up South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week we’re dedicating our editorial to the Girl Scouts of America.
Recently, troops in the Midlands and Upstate committed to cleaning up South Carolina.
In partnership with Palmetto Pride, the troops held litter pickup days.
One girl scout spoke to WIS about the importance of cleaning up the harmful debris.
“My message to others would be to just help out some and try to help keep the earth clean,” Jaden Quinn said.
We want to thank the Girl Scouts for their civic pride. It inspires environmental stewardship.
Parents, now is the time to educate children on the importance of reducing trash.
Why? Because litter education changes behaviors and attitudes that create the problem.
No vaccine is available for the roadside litter epidemic.
The only cure for litter is you.
And That’s My Take What’s Yours?
