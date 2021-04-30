Mother of 15-year-old who was kidnapped and killed says she wants justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The mother of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found Wednesday says she wants the men who killed her daughter to pay for what they did.
Sanaa Amenhotep had last been seen April 5 leaving her home in northeast Columbia. Detectives believe she was killed that night, but officials did not find her body until April 28.
Saleemah Graham-Fleming says her daughter was the life of the party and always smiling.
She said she had the biggest smile and the biggest heart.
“She was defenseless,” Graham-Fleming said. “There’s really no stars to get for what you did because this was a defenseless person.”
Graham-Fleming is angry. She’s mad at the girl she says lured her daughter out of her home, and at the people who killed her daughter.
“You know deep inside you didn’t have to kill my daughter,” she said. “I really pray you are brought to justice.”
Amenhotep’s godfather, Keith Pereira, was at the home comforting her mother.
Pereira said his goddaughter brought a light into this world like nothing else.
“There’s some closure knowing she was found,” he said. “It wasn’t what we wanted, but at least we know where she is and don’t have to search for her anymore.”
Amenhotep’s aunt, Genesis Blount, was very emotional thinking of how the killers stole her future.
“I think she had so much life to live,” Blount said. “She was robbed and I’m angry we searched for her and to find out 24 days later she’s been gone this whole time. It’s unbelievable to me.”
Amenhotep’s mom wants the public’s help finding Treveon Nelson -- who has a warrant for his arrest on kidnapping charges related to the case.
“Don’t stop looking for him,” Graham-Fleming said. “Community -- if you really want to be there for our family, if it really hits you like you say it does -- bring him to justice.”
Officials have not given a motive for Amenhotep’s murder, but Sheriff Leon Lott said he believes it was gang-related.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation.
Anyone who knows where Nelson is, or has other information about the case, should contact police in Lexington County, Richland County, Cayce or West Columbia. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by doing one of the following:
