Leesville man arrested in connection with burglary case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Leesville man has been arrested after officials received reports that he allegedly broke into a home.
Benjamin Yon, 41, has been charged with 1st-degree burglary.
“We received a call from the victim stating Yon was inside her gated neighborhood Tuesday night,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies spotted Yon’s vehicle where the victim told them it would be. Yon said he was waiting for the victim to return home when he was located by deputies.”
Officials say Yon and the victim were previously in a relationship. The victim told deputies she no longer wanted to see Yon.
“Yon had some items in his backseat in plain view when he was talking to deputies,” Sheriff Koon said. “The victim identified those items as her belongings.”
Yon was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.