18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Columbia teen

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep.
According to officials, Treveon Nelson will be charged with murder.
Nelson was taken into custody near Leesville sometime Friday.
The body of the 15-year-old was found Wednesday, more than three weeks after she disappeared. Officials say she had been shot multiple times.
According to reports, Sanaa Amenhotep left her home with a friend and two males, and likely left willingly, but that it turned into a kidnapping before she was murdered.
Jaylon Wilson, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with kidnapping.
A minor female has also been arrested in connection with this case. The minor is being held by the South Carolina of Juvenile Justice.
