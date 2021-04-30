Horn Selected by Carolina in the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Alpharetta, Ga. product measured in at six feet and three-quarters inches and 205 pounds. He posted a 41 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 11-1 and bench pressed 225 pounds 19 times while running a 4.37 hand-held timed 40-yard dash. With Horn’s selection, the Gamecocks have produced a selection in 19 of the last 20 NFL Drafts. He is also the 30th Gamecock defensive back selected in the NFL Draft and the 15th since 2002.