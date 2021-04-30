Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Chewy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Chewy, a 5-year-old yellow lab mix awaiting a forever family at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Chewy loves walks and playing outside.
“We’re so happy that we were able to save him. When we picked him up he was very underweight. His hair was thinning and he was very itchy,” said Maria Wooten with Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter.
They said Chewy is very active and lots of fun.
“I think he’d be great for someone who likes to hike and go outdoors,” Wooten said.
Rescuers think he’s good with other dogs and children, but recommend older children because he’s so active.
For more information about Chewy, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
