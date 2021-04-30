First Alert Forecast: Tracking mainly dry weather this weekend, then a chance of storms next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking decent weather for your weekend. Then, more storms move in next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday under sunny skies. We’re back in the 80s Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
· Get ready for humidity and scattered showers and storms next week.
· A few scattered storms are possible Monday (40% chance) with highs in the 80s. Temps could be near 90 Tuesday with a chance of storms (30%).
· A few more storms are possible Wednesday (40% chance) with highs in the mid 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands as another dry cold front moves through the area. That front will eventually push our clouds away, giving way to decent weather this weekend. It will be cool with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
With the front to our south Saturday, we’ll see slightly cooler weather in the Midlands with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll see sunshine!
Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s by Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will build in advance of showers we’re expecting next week.
Talking about next week, we’ll likely have more humidity and moisture in the Midlands, giving way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
In fact, rain chances are around 40% Monday. The rain will be scattered. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.
On Tuesday, we’ll have about a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs will be near 90!
Then, on Wednesday, rain chances are back to 40% or higher as a cold front pushes toward the area. Again, the rain will be scattered, but we’ll watch it. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Sunny Skies. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy and Warmer. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
