Coroner releases cause of death for missing Columbia teen found dead

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Columbia girl was found Wednesday, more than three weeks after she disappeared. Friday, officials have released her cause of death.
Sanaa Amenhotep, 15, had been shot multiple times, killing her, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed.
Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Investigators believe the teen was killed on the night she disappeared from her Columbia home -- April 5.
Her body was not found until April 28, when officials found her in a wooded area in Leesville in Lexington County.
Officials said she left her home with a friend and two males, and likely left willingly, but that it turned into a kidnapping before she was murdered.
Jaylon Wilson, 17, was arrested and charged with kidnapping Wednesday. There is a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Treveon Jamar Nelson on kidnapping charges related to the case.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he believes there is gang-related activity in this case, but he did not elaborate.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation.
Anyone who knows where Nelson is or has other information about the case should contact police in Lexington County, Richland County, Cayce or West Columbia. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by doing one of the following:
- CALL toll-free: 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
- Go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com
- Or download the P3 Tips App.
