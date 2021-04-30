Community holds vigil in remembrance of 7-year-old shot, killed one year ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family and friends held a vigil in remembrance of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally shot in his home one year ago.
Knowledge Sims and his sister, Adontis, were shot while sitting in the living room of their home on Tarragon Drive.
Adontis was taken to the hospital and released a week later. Knowledge died at the scene.
The vigil, held Friday evening, was a celebration of Sims’ life.
“It makes me feel real good that everyone came out to support. It makes me feel real good to know that they are still looking for justice for him,” Donte Simms, Knowledge’s mother, said.
Deputies with the Columbia Police Department also attended the event.
After a year of no answers, Knowledge’s mother says she is still holding out hope that her son will get justice.
Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward by contacting Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
