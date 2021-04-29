SC reports 3rd lowest initial unemployment claim total since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Unemployment and Workforce reported only slightly more than 3,000 first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Saturday.
That represents the third-lowest weekly total since mid-March of 2020 when the pandemic began.
Last week, 3,037 South Carolinians submitted their first claim for unemployment. That was down from 4,921 for the previous week, which ended on April 17.
Last week was the first week that the work search requirement, which had been waived early in the pandemic, went back into place. As of April 18, SCDEW again requires claimants to complete two tasks to remain eligible for unemployment insurance benefits:
- Complete two work searches in their SC Works Online Services account or the SCWOS app.
- Certify their claim in the MyBenefits portal or on the SC DEW app.
Charleston County had the fifth-highest number of first-time claims last week with 165. Berkeley County reported 108 claims while Dorchester County reported 91.
Greenville County had the most, with 322, followed by Spartanburg County at 277. Richland County’s 254 claims and Horry County’s 203 rounded out the top five counties.
Last week, South Carolina paid out a total of $67.5 million in state and federal benefits.
Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out almost $6 billion.
