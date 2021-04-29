Repairman charged after inappropriately touching child under the age of 8

By Jazmine Greene | April 29, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 11:16 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A repairman has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after inappropriately touching a child under the age of 8.

The incident occurred on April 26 at a home on North Salem Avenue.

Officials say the suspect, 33-year-old Joshua Morris, was sent to the home to repair a heating and air unit.

While at the residence, Morris entered a room where the child was, exposed himself, and then touched her.

Morris turned himself in on April 29. He has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Morris has been booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

