Repairman charged after inappropriately touching child under the age of 8

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A repairman has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after inappropriately touching a child under the age of 8.
The incident occurred on April 26 at a home on North Salem Avenue.
Officials say the suspect, 33-year-old Joshua Morris, was sent to the home to repair a heating and air unit.
While at the residence, Morris entered a room where the child was, exposed himself, and then touched her.
Morris turned himself in on April 29. He has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Morris has been booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
