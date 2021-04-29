Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty in Florence Co. case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The rapper known as Kodak Black entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in a Florence County case.
The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested in 2016 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a concert in Florence County.
As part of the negotiated plea, Black pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was suspended to 18 months probation, along with counseling and an apology.
When asked by the judge if he was guilty of the charge of first-degree assault and battery, the defendant answered “Yes.”
Black then addressed the victim, who was appearing virtually via a live feed.
“I apologize this happened and I’m hopeful we can all move forward,” he said.
Following his arrest on the Florence County charge, Black was banned from South Carolina and was only allowed in the state for court appearances.
Black’s attorneys asked the judge and 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements if the travel ban could be removed now that the legal issues have been handled.
“I understand the nature of his business being an artist he travels, so I don’t have much argument on that,” Clements said.
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson attended the hearing with Black. Jackson and the rapper arrived over an hour late in an Escalade.
