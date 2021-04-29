Police still trying to solve murder of 7-year-old Columbia boy one year later

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One year ago, 7-year-old Knowledge Sims was in his home in Columbia when someone opened fire on the house, killing him and seriously injuring his sister.
Police are still trying to catch the person or people responsible for the child’s death.
The shooting happened April 29, 2020 around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Tarragon Drive, which is off Farrow Road in the Capital Heights neighborhood of north Columbia.
Officers said someone fired more than 12 rounds into the home where two adults and seven children were gathered.
Bullets hit Knowledge and his 13-year-old sister.
Knowledge died that night. His sister was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but did survive.
Investigators said ballistic evidence showed two different weapons were used in the shooting. Officials believe there were likely two people standing outside and firing into the house.
No arrests have been made in the case, but investigators are following up on several leads, they said.
“Help us bring the people responsible for this cowardly act of violence to justice,” Chief Skip Holbrook said. “We are asking and appealing to your heart to do what is right, and do it for Knowledge Sims. When is enough, enough? If the murder of a 7-year-old does not put a lump in your throat and tear at your heart, I don’t know what will.”
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers:
- CALL toll-free: 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
- Go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com
- Or download the P3 Tips App.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a gun crime arrest. To contact the agency’s tipline, call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).
