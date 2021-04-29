Police release name, photo of man wanted in active shooting incident outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents are advised to steer clear of Fox Hollow Road near S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road just outside of Conway due to an active shooting incident, police said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, those who are nearby are told to stay inside.
Coastal Carolina University officials are advising students to steer clear due to a “police emergency.”
Residents of Castlewood and Dale Acres are asked to stay inside until further notice due to the police activity, according to CCU.
Horry County police said officers are searching for a man named Terry Brady in relation to this incident. He is said to be wearing brown work boots, blue jeans and a yellow construction shirt.
Police said Brady is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen in the area of Fox Hollow Road near Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road outside of Conway, residents should stay inside and call 911. No one should approach this person.
The case began as a domestic violence incident at 12:13 p.m. near Miles Standish Court and sometime afterward shots were fired, police said.
According to the HCPD, community members near Miles Standish Court may see smoke in the air. Police, Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County 911 said they are aware of a fire at the scene.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the HCPD, said there are no injuries right now that authorities can speak to.
Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are providing aerial support in the search.
