Occupational Therapy Month: How to make a stronger stance to keep from falling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - April is Occupational Therapy Month, though the skills are vital for everyday living throughout the year.
Erin Jeffords is an Adjunct Professor of Occupational Therapy at Lenoir-Rhyne University which is on North Main Street near downtown Columbia.
Occupational therapists are skilled in helping people participate in the things they want and need to do across their lifespan. Erin says falls are not a normal part of aging and that there is a misconception that home modification is always costly.
On WIS TV Midday, she covered five areas of focus for occupational therapists:
- Lighting
- Medication management
- Proper footwear
- Adaptive equipment
- Home modifications
Erin recommends that for those times that falls do happen, she recommends smart devices like the Amazon Alexa and the new fall detection software on the Apple Watch (series 4 and above) to call for help in case there is a tumble.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.