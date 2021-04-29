Multiple teens detained for bringing drugs, firearms to Lakewood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple teens were detained for the possession of drugs and firearms on Lake High School property Thursday afternoon.
Officials say the teens, a 16-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, and a 14-year-old male, went to the school with intentions to start a fight.
The juveniles did not attend the school and were reported to officials for being on the campus without checking in.
The juveniles were detained and the vehicle they arrived in was searched. A firearm and suspected synthetic marijuana were found inside the vehicle.
The juveniles, whose names will not be released because of their ages, will be petitioned to family court for possession of a weapon while on school grounds and simple possession of narcotics.
They were released into the custody of their parents/guardians.
“I commend the school’s administrators and the resource officer for acting as quickly as they did when they learned of the suspicious behavior,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “This is the kind of response and collaboration needed to keep our students and community safe from potential threats.”
