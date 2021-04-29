Man wanted for outstanding warrant in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man wanted for an outstanding warrant.
Officials say 49-year-old Tommy Gene Tolbert may be traveling with his wife Tara Gerber Tolbert.
The couple could be driving a black 2010 Ford Expedition with SC tag SKG371. The vehicle has an “only girls squat” decal on its back glass.
Anyone with information about Tommy or Tara’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-635-4141.
