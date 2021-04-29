Man suspected in deadly S.C. motel shooting arrested in N.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a person at a motel near Carowinds in York County was arrested Wednesday.
Deputies say Isaiah Jones was located in Iredell County and taken into custody.
Earlier, law enforcement officers found a person who had been shot and killed in the lobby of the Sleep Inn on Lakemont Boulevard, off of Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill.
Deputies and law enforcement officers searched for several hours before Jones, identified as the suspected gunman, was found in North Carolina.
Sky3 flew over the scene and saw a large law enforcement presence at the motel.
No other information has been provided.
