Man killed in domestic shooting in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating the death of a man in Kershaw County.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lee Road in Camden, deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The shooting involved a husband and wife, Sheriff Lee Boan said.
Michael Troy Cox, 60, of Camden, was killed.
The incident is being investigated by KCSO and SLED.
Cox’s wife is being questioned and officials are conducting an autopsy, officials said.
At this point, no arrests have been made.
