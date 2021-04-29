Lexington Co. holding funeral service for unclaimed Veterans

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has announced it will be holding a funeral service for two unclaimed veterans that died in Lexington County.
The cremated remains of United States Army Veteran PFC John J. Schaedel and Air Force Veteran AMN Bernie B. Brewer will be laid to rest by the American Legion Post 193 of Chapin.
The funeral service, with military honors, will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The remains will be escorted by American Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard Riders at approximately 10 a.m.
While investigating the veteran’s deaths, the Coroner’s Office determined that the men either had no living relatives or their relatives were unable to provide funeral services.
The public is encouraged to attend and assist with honoring the veterans.
