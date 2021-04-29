First Alert Forecast: Fire Danger Threat Today, Cooler Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds are up today and the air dries out giving us an elevated fire danger today.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Winds pick up today up to 20mph as a cold front pushes through.
· Highs today are in the mid 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
· Highs will drop into the upper 70s by Saturday behind the cold front. We’re back in the 80s Sunday.
· A few showers and storms are possible next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Drier air will be pushing in behind a cold front today. Because of the dry air coming in and wind created by the front up to 20mph, we have an elevated fire danger. Burning is not recommended today as fuels are dry, as is the relative humidity (near 20-30%). High temps reach the mid 80s by the afternoon with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight temperatures cool off. We are back down into the low 50s and able to give our air conditioners a bit of a break.
Saturday is gorgeous! With low humidity and sunny skies we have highs reaching the upper 70s as high pressure pushes over South Carolina.
That same high moves east and funnels in more moisture and warmth Sunday. Expect lows in the mid 50s but highs climb back into the mid 80s. Expect more clouds by the afternoon too.
A short wave in the jet stream is just to our north Monday, this brings a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.
Tuesday we warm up even more. Up to near 90 for the afternoon high. Morning lows are near 68. There’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms. Wednesday has a 40% chance with mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Sunny Skies. Cooler and Crisp. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy and Warmer. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
