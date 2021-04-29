First Alert Forecast: Breezy, fire danger threat Friday, then a little cooler for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking breezy conditions Friday, then slightly cooler weather for Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. A stray sprinkle is possible, but most areas will be dry. It will be mild with low temperatures in the 60s.
· Friday will be mainly dry but breezy as a cold front pushes through. There is an Elevated Fire Danger threat through Friday because of the gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· Highs will drop into the upper 70s by Saturday behind the cold front. We’re back in the 80s Sunday.
· A few showers and storms are possible next week, especially Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A stray sprinkle is not out of the question, but most areas will be dry. It will be mild outside. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The cold front will slide through the Midlands Friday, but it won’t have a lot of moisture along it, meaning most areas will be dry throughout the day. However, the front will create gusty winds from time to time from the west-northwest at 20-25 mph.
When you combine these gusts with dry conditions and little moisture, there is an Elevated Fire Danger threat for the Midlands Friday. Please be careful with any outdoor burning or grilling that you have planned for Friday. We’ll keep you posted if we post an Alert Day for Friday.
Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Slightly cooler weather moves in behind the front into Saturday as our winds shift from the north-northeast. Highs will dip into the upper 70s. We’ll be back in the 80s by Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
Then, next week, we’ll likely have more humidity and moisture in the Midlands, giving way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 40% Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Mild. Stray Sprinkle Late (10-20%). Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Sunny Skies. Not As Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy and Warmer. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
