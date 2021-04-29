Expert sleepers needed: Get paid $1500 to nap

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eachnight is on the hunt for a team of five people to nap, and get paid $1500 to do so.
The platform is looking to test theories behind the pros and cons of napping, including effects on memory, motivation and productivity as well as overall fatigue.
The search comes after the company saw spikes in Google queries such as ‘is napping good for you’, ‘napping at work’ and ‘napping during the day’, and they wanted to offer some insight into the matter.
The platform is looking for a team of five individuals to get started straight away as ‘Nap Reviewers’.
Applicants must be able to sleep alone during the testing period to ensure that the naps are not disrupted.
Successful candidates are required to have strong English writing skills and need to be able to accurately carry out instructions.
It will be their job to provide comprehensive feedback throughout the process and it’ll also be important that they are able to consistently nap each day.
Applicants from all countries are welcome, but must be over age 21. Applications close on May 31st 2021. Click here to apply.
