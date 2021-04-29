Deputies: Sumter Co. man tried to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Undercover deputies arrested a man in Sumter County for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for sex.
Deputies said Johnny Ingram Jr., 63, communicated with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. He messaged the person with the “expressed intent” to meet for sex, an arrest warrant states.
Ingram was arrested Wednesday when he arrived at the place he thought he was meeting the teen.
He’s charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt and criminal solicitation of a minor.
Ingram was booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
A judge denied his bond.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.