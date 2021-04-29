CPD has seized guns 451 times in the last 14 months, here’s where

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A WIS investigation into Columbia Police Department gun seizures shows illegally possessed or abandoned guns are being seized in every corner of the city, on an almost daily basis.
WIS compiled photographs of the weapons CPD publishes on its website. Each picture contains a date, an address (or street block), and the guns seized.
The photographs on the website reflect seizures from February 2020 through December 2020, but Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons provided additional photos through April 2021.
The photos show that between Feb. 8, 2020 and April 16, 2021, CPD officers completed 451 seizures over 433 days.
That translates to 1.04 seizures per day, with some seizures involving more than one gun.
The weapons were either illegally owned, used in a violent crime, confiscated during a traffic stop, or found in a car repossession lot.
WIS superimposed the photos onto an interactive map to breakdown what guns are being seized where.
The 29203 zip code (North Columbia) leads all areas with 199 seizures, representing 44 percent of all the seizures registered.
The zip code includes the Colonial Heights neighborhood in the south, bordered by the Broad River to the west, bordered by Highway 277 to the East and Green Acres marks the end of the area in the North.
The rate of seizures in North Columbia has several factors, but it’s fueled in part by the 600 Block of Bucker Road. CPD data shows officers have completed 42 seizures on the that block (41 on the 600 Block, 1 on 628 Bucker), representing 9.4 percent of all the seizures listed.
The department points to the Associates Asset Recovery car lot for the spike in seizures. Management at the lot confirmed guns are routinely found in towed or repossessed cars.
The next stretch of road with the most gun seizures is the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Avenue, with 8 seizures.
The data shows no part of the city has been free of gun seizures, with officers confiscating guns near schools, the statehouse and even at their own headquarters in downtown Columbia.
Police Chief Skip Holbrook celebrated his 7th anniversary as the head of Columbia’s Police Department on April 11.
In an April 16 interview with WIS, he said he saw violent crime as a challenge going into the job. However, he said he was surprised by the sheer availability of illegally possessed weapons and the dangers they posed.
“We could not continue to do things how we had always done it, that’s the definition of insanity,” he said.
He described the prevalence of the illegally possessed guns as a “clear threat” and said he steered his department toward taking on gun violence.
“As an agency, our focus has been very surgically focused on gun crime, that not just the specialized units, that’s from the patrol units on the street,” he said.
In recent years, the department has acquired new tools in that effort.
In May 2019, CPD became the first department in the state to utilize ShotSpotter technology.
It’s a series of sensors placed in the North Columbia area that alerts the department when it detects gunshots. That leads to faster response times and more evidence collected (including guns).
“We’re on scene and everybody’s gone, but we have a K-9 that detects guns and shell casings, and [the K-9 will] search and it’ll recover guns,” he said.
In September 2019, the department earned $745,885 in grant money from the Crime Gun Intelligence Center Initiative Grant to fund the department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit.
The money funds gun crime analysts, training for the department and public education on the issue.
“We’re able to test fire [the guns], enter them into NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network), connect them to shooting scenes, or connect them to people, make cases, put people in jail, hold them responsible,” he said.
Since 2018, Columbia Police Data shows gun seizures have gone up while the statistical consequences for gun violence have been mixed.
Data from department spokesperson Timmons and the 2019 annual report shows a 29.7 percent jump in seizures from 2018 to 2020, jumping from 656 to 851. The department reports 83 guns were linked through NIBIN in 2020.
Timmons provided data from 2015 through 2020 showing the number of people getting hit in shootings has dropped by 18.8 percent from 2015 through 2020.
However, the percentage of fatal shootings has climbed by 70 percent, from 10 to 17 in that same timeframe.
Holbrook said one of the challenges his department faces is the lack of consequences for repeat offenders caught with illegally possessed weapons.
“You can be caught illegally possessing a firearm in the state of South Carolina 50 times in a row, it’s considered a first offense probationary offense every single time, there’s no consequences to it. You can be caught shoplifting a Snickers Bar three times and you can go to prison for 10 years, you tell me where the logic is,” he said.
Holbrook sent a letter to lawmakers outlining the issues he hoped to see addressed in session, but there has been limited traction.
“There’s agreement, yes we need to address some of our gun legislation. I’ve sent a letter each year with what I consider to be commonsense low hanging fruit, part of that is graduated sentencing, more consequences for that. It’s the will of the legislature and what their priorities at the time, and it just hasn’t been a priority,” he said.
Perry Bradley is the Executive Director of Building Better Communities. He works closely with both Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on community/law enforcement relations in the North Columbia area.
He stressed he is not against gun ownership and a focus of his organization is gun safety.
He said he is however working to steer young people away from illegal firearms.
“We come from a very combative environment. So if you live in the areas and neighborhoods that some of our young folks live in, you realize that is their only way of survival. You either have a gun or you get gunned down. I’m not saying that’s right, I’m not saying that’s everybody but I’m says that is the methodology that’s keeping guns so readily available in our communities,” he said.
“Think about it, why would you buy a gun if you didn’t need it? Or if you didn’t need protection?”
He said illegally buying a handgun is “very easy.”
“All you have to do is know the right person and the right place. They come from so many different places, most handguns you find on the streets illegally are found by guys going in unlocked cars and grabbing somebody’s firearms,” he said.
Bradley said he is encouraging community members to buy gun safes and to not leave their guns in cars.
He said he is also pushing for societal changes that would reduce the need for illegal weapons. “You can’t blame a society if people don’t have the resources they need to get out of the situation that they’re in. Sometimes that gun may be the only situation or the only resource they have, or that they know that they have. So we try and provide the resources they need to put the gun down,” he said.
In 2020, CPD reports officers made more than 400 charges for illegal gun possession.
