Convicted sex offender arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a convicted sex offender for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Jack Michael Wallace, 29, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor by an offender with a previous record.
Officials say Wallace engaged in sexual activity with the 14-year-old victim on April 26.
Wallace was taken into custody on April 27. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Wallace is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.
