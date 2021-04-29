The COMET offering free COVID-19 vaccinations

“We want to ensure that access to this vaccine is readily available to the public and transportation is an integral part of that conversation,” Interim Executive Director of The COMET LeRoy DesChamps said. “As part of The COMET’s ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ vaccination transportation campaign, we are trying to reach as many people as we can by also providing vaccines on-site at our transit hub. Transportation’s role is that of a connector, which is why The COMET is involved.”