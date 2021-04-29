The COMET offering free COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET has announced it will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at its central transit hub.
The vaccines will be available beginning May 3.
The event will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., as well as, Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The COMET will administer two vaccines, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna. Residents will be allowed to choose which vaccine they receive.
The vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We want to ensure that access to this vaccine is readily available to the public and transportation is an integral part of that conversation,” Interim Executive Director of The COMET LeRoy DesChamps said. “As part of The COMET’s ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot’ vaccination transportation campaign, we are trying to reach as many people as we can by also providing vaccines on-site at our transit hub. Transportation’s role is that of a connector, which is why The COMET is involved.”
No appointments are needed. For more information contact organizers at 1-844-579-1500.
