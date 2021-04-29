Area’s best come together for The Taste of Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lake Murray’s best will soon come together for the Taste of Lake Murray event.
Profits from the event will be used for the annual Fourth of July fireworks on Lake Murray.
WIS Midday is teaming up to chat with some of the participating chefs this year, to see what they’ll be preparing for the event.
On Thursday, Hannah Cumler sat down with a Newberry chef participating for the first time.
The Taste of Lake Murray will take place May 6 at 6 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton on Bush River Road.
Tickets can be purchased at tasteoflakemurray.com.
