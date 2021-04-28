Young boy in custody after father found dead in NC

PRICE CREEK, N.C. (WYFF) - A young boy is in custody after his father was found dead in Yancey County, according to Chief Deputy Shane Hilliard with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.
Hilliard said Vernal Kilburn, 37, was found dead Monday night in his home on Banks Creek Road, just outside of Burnsville.
Hilliard said Kilburn was found after a 911 call.
The child in custody is under 13 years old, Hilliard said.
The State Bureau of Investigations is handling the case.
