7-year-old dies, mother hurt in dog attack in North Carolina, police say
They were watching the dogs for their neighbor when it happened, police said. (Source: WAFB File Photo)
By WYFF News Staff | April 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 3:02 PM

GARNER, N.C. (WYFF) - A 7-year-old girl died and her mother remains in the hospital after they were attacked by two dogs they were watching for a neighbor, according to police.

Reports indicate the mother and girl were helping care for the dogs, two pit bulls, while the owners were out of town, Garner police said.

Police said the two were taken to a hospital where the child died from her injuries and the woman is now in stable condition.

Both dogs were seized by Wake County Animal Control and taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the attack aren’t immediately clear.

“This is a horrible tragedy for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families and all those who responded,” said Lt. McIver, CID Commander.

