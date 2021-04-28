WANTED: Man accused of breaking into woman’s home in Five Points, sexually assaulting her

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting her.
It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Greene Street in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia.
The victim sought medical attention after she was assaulted, officers said.
Police described the suspect as a Black man possibly in his 30s or 40s who is about 5′7″ to 6′ tall. He has short hair, a medium build and was wearing a dark (possibly blue) shirt and dark pants.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information about the crime should contact Crime Stoppers:
CALL toll-free: 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Or download the P3 Tips App.
