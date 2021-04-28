Robeson County man faces manslaughter charges in shooting death of family member

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in a case where authorities said a family dispute turned deadly.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicoya Dial on Tuesday afternoon and charged him with voluntary manslaughter in Neil Locklear’s shooting death.
Deputies were called to a shooting early Monday morning on Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs.
Locklear was found with injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died as soon as he arrived to McLeod Medical Center in Florence, according to investigators.
Authorities said the shooting was the result of an altercation between Locklear and Dial, who are related.
Dial was given a $30,000 bond and placed at the Robeson County Detention Center.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.
