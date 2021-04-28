Proposed cut in Richland Co. budget leaves conservationist groups concerned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Soil and Water Stewardship week in South Carolina, and Richland County conservationist groups are hoping that will come with more financial support.
County Administrator Leonardo Brown recommended that the county council reduce the amount of funding for two conservationist groups by $370,918 for fiscal year 2022.
The change in the budget would reflect the elimination of $226,930 for the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District staffing and the removal of $143,988 in general fund money from the Richland County Conservation Commission.
The district helps educate students and farmers about best practices for water and soil management, while the commission helps manage the county’s natural, historical, and cultural resources.
Brown said the changes won’t impact services, as the commission has access to funds its accumulated through not spending its full county allotment over the years.
“You can look at it as a reduction, I would say that is not an accurate assessment,” he said. “Yes, the budgeted amount has been reduced but the ability to operate or do the work has not been impacted.”
Brown said the reserve pot of money should be used to back-fill the reductions for both groups.
District Chairman Kenny Mullis estimated the commission “reserve” funds to be roughly $2.2 million, but expressed concerns that pulling funds from the commission would hamper their mission.
Additionally, he said it’s unclear if commission funds could pay for district staff, and that could raise issues with their educational mission.
“It’s very important to educate these kids about the environment and the importance of having healthy soil and water,” Mullis said. “One day they’re going to be leaders, they may be county council persons. I’m going to ask a rhetorical question -- is it cheaper to educate some kids, or is it cheaper educate a big environmental program that’s contaminated a creek?”
Brown said in the past, the district staff has worked with the commission and would expect that arrangement to continue.
“Amongst conservation efforts, I would be surprised if the conservation commission would not support conservation effort of the district,” Brown said.
The county council is expected to make a decision on Brown’s recommended budget in the coming weeks.
