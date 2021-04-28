50 pounds of high grade marijuana found in St. Bernard Parish drug bust, sheriff says

CHALMETTE (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chalmette woman on various narcotics charges following an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Tiffany Holmes, 32, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute THC, and possession of crack cocaine.
After obtaining information that Holmes was involved in illegal drug activity in St. Bernard, narcotics agents opened an investigation.
Based on their findings, agents obtained a search warrant for her residence.
During the investigation, agents recovered 50 pounds of high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $175,000, 431 THC vapes with an estimated street value of $43,000 and a small amount of crack cocaine.
Agents also recovered more than $4,300 in cash.
Holmes was transported to the St. Bernard Parish Prison.
