Police: 3-month-old dies after deadly Richmond shooting on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a 3-month-old has now died after a deadly shooting in Richmond on Tuesday.
On April 27, officers were called to The Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. for the shooting.
Authorities say a total of five people were shot and that all victims were female. One woman, a 30-year-old was killed on the scene.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith announced during a press conference Wednesday, April 28, that a three-month-old has now died. The infant and the woman who was shot and killed yesterday were mother and daughter.
The other three victims - a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old - are reportedly in stable condition.
Police believe the victims were not the target of the shootings, but were bystanders.
Detectives are reviewing multiple cameras around apartments.
According to police, three types of guns were used in the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
