Teen killed in crash near Richland-Kershaw county line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old was killed after a crash near the Richland and Kershaw County line Tuesday night, officials say.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Smyrna Church Road.
Master Trooper Brian Lee says the driver of the vehicle was heading west when he ran off the right side of the road, hit several trees and rolled over.
Caleb Boyce McCathern, 18, died at the scene of the crash, the coroner’s office confirmed.
Troopers said McCathern was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car.
