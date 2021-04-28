N.C. deputies looking for missing nonverbal teen girl who is subject to having epileptic seizures

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who is subject to having epileptic seizures.
The girl went missing overnight, deputies say.
Taylor Falls, 13, of Sorrells Baxter Road, Cherryville, NC was last seen at the residence around 11:00 p.m. on April 27, 2021.
She is described as a white female, 5′5″tall weighing around 115 pounds. She has short brown curly hair. It is unknown about a clothing description.
Officials say family members discovered her missing when they woke up early Wednesday morning.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies, the Drone Team, the Land Search Team and firefighters have been called out to assist in the search.
The young girl has been entered NCIC as missing. She is also subject to having epileptic seizures. Officials also provided information that she is non-verbal and answers to the nicknames of TAY TAY, TATER TOT, AND TATER BUG.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing girl is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 of Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
