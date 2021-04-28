Navy sailor killed in San Diego attended Brookland-Cayce High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Navy sailor who was fatally shot on the doorstep of his San Diego apartment was a West Columbia native.
Officials say 22-year-old Cornelius Donte Brown answered a knock at his La Mesa apartment complex. When he opened the door two men opened fire.
Brown attended Brookland-Cayce High School where he played on the basketball and football teams.
He graduated from the Brookland-Cayce in May 2017.
After graduation, Brown joined the Navy in February 2018. He was stationed in San Diego in July of that year.
According to witnesses, two masked men shot Brown several times striking him in the chest and neck.
He was taken from the scene to an area hospital where he later died during surgery.
WIS reached out to a few of Brown’s family members in Columbia but they were not ready to speak about the incident.
The Navy released a statement regarding the incident saying, “This is a deep and tragic loss for the USS Abraham Lincoln family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Petty Officer Brown’s family and loved ones.”
