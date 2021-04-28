Man charged with vandalizing RCSD patrol vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of vandalizing a patrol vehicle of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Richard Bausch, 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with vandalism of property.
Surveillance video from The Legacy at Sandhills Apartments caught Bausch scratching the words “Peace Officer” from the RCSD vehicle. Deputies say it’s around $500 worth of damage.
Bausch was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. WIS has requested the man’s mugshot.
